Centre to launch special covid vaccination drive for 6-12 year olds: PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Modi urged states to ramp up vaccination for children and adults, boost genome sequencing to track newer variants and reiterated the need to follow covid-appropriate behaviour
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Centre will organise special drive-ins to schools to vaccinate children against coronavirus, as the government prepares to begin administering shots to 6-12 year olds, said Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Centre will organise special drive-ins to schools to vaccinate children against coronavirus, as the government prepares to begin administering shots to 6-12 year olds, said Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The prime minister today a chaired a meeting with chief ministers to assess the pandemic situation in the country and urged them to monitor the surge in covid cases.
The prime minister today a chaired a meeting with chief ministers to assess the pandemic situation in the country and urged them to monitor the surge in covid cases.
India added 2,927 new cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day jump since 13 March, pushing the tally past 43 million.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India added 2,927 new cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day jump since 13 March, pushing the tally past 43 million.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the third wave, Modi said, India had witnessed up to 3 lakh cases per day but states had handled the situation while allowing social and economic activities to continue. The rise in cases again is a matter of concern, he added.
During the third wave, Modi said, India had witnessed up to 3 lakh cases per day but states had handled the situation while allowing social and economic activities to continue. The rise in cases again is a matter of concern, he added.
“Government will run special drive-in schools for vaccination of all eligible kids as India will soon start the vaccination of kids in the group of 6-12 years. Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. For this, as before, special campaigns will also be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should be aware about this", said the prime minister.
“Government will run special drive-in schools for vaccination of all eligible kids as India will soon start the vaccination of kids in the group of 6-12 years. Our priority is to vaccinate all eligible children at the earliest. For this, as before, special campaigns will also be needed in schools. Teachers and parents should be aware about this", said the prime minister.
Precautionary dose is available for all adults in the country, and teachers, parents, and other eligible people should take the dose, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Precautionary dose is available for all adults in the country, and teachers, parents, and other eligible people should take the dose, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In the past, we have overcome Omicron wave successfully but we need to understand that covid challenge is still not over. Many European countries are facing an increase in covid cases due to Omicron and its sub-variants. We need to follow covid appropriate behaviors and wear masks at public places," he said.
“In the past, we have overcome Omicron wave successfully but we need to understand that covid challenge is still not over. Many European countries are facing an increase in covid cases due to Omicron and its sub-variants. We need to follow covid appropriate behaviors and wear masks at public places," he said.
According to the prime minister, India has fully vaccinated 85% of its adult population, and about 96% have been given the first dose.