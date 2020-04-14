Centre to maintain a tight vigil on hotspots as lockdown extends

NEW DELHI : The Centre will maintain a tight vigil on covid-19 hotspots and impose stricter measures to curtail infections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the nationwide lockdown till 3 May. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have the most number of hotspots.

On Tuesday, India’s covid-19 count reached 11,275, with 1,040 fresh cases. The death toll was 378, with 30 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Modi, who addressed the nation at 10 am, said every case and death should be a cause for concern. “Therefore, we have to be very vigilant about hotspots. We will have to keep a close and strict watch on the places that run the risk of becoming hotspots. The creation of new hotspots will further challenge our hard work and penance."

Detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown will be out on Wednesday. “Growth in hotspots will create fresh challenges. Hence, in the next one week, we will step up our fight. Till 20 April, the scrutiny of the entire country will be stepped up." The lockdown maybe relaxed in areas that succeed in containing the virus, but with certain conditions, Modi said.

The ministry of health and family welfare said the 40-day shutdown is aimed at breaking the chain of covid-19 transmission. “If no covid case is reported for 28 days from a specific area, we can say that the chain of transmission has been broken and the government’s 40-day containment period may help in bending the curve of cases," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry.

“A six-week nationwide lockdown to facilitate effective physical distancing, coupled with expansion of core public health measures such as detection, isolation and tracing contact of covid-19 positive people, would go a long way in arresting the virus spread," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of the World Health Organization.

The Centre also said it is working with states and Union territories to strengthen the health infrastructure. India has 602 dedicated covid-19 hospitals with 106,719 isolation beds and 12,024 intensive care unit beds.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it has conducted 231,000 tests so far. “We have already placed orders for 500,000 kits. Last week, we raised a fresh tender for 4.5 million rapid testing kits for deliveries starting 1 May. We have received another instalment of RT-PCR kits," said R. Gangakhedkar of ICMR.

Public health experts said the extended lockdown may help contain the pandemic in the country.

Leroy Leo contributed to this story.

