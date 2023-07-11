Schedule M to be compulsory for MSME firms involved in drug manufacturing: Govt1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:18 PM IST
It is important for MSME pharma companies to be alert to quality of drugs and expeditiously move towards Good Manufacturing Processes (GMP) through self-regulation
New Delhi: The Centre will make ‘Schedule M’ compulsory for medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) involved in drug manufacturing which will help in quality assurance and also reduce compliance burden in the pharma sector. Schedule M lays down Good Manufacturing Practices that such units must adhere to.
