Centre to modify Competition Amendment Bill based on House panel report2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:11 PM IST
The centre is going to modify the long pending Competition Amendment Bill 2022 before the Parliament. The bill, after modification, will be taken up for discussion in the upcoming Budget session 2023
The Central government is set to modify the Competition (amendment) Bill 2022 that is pending before the Parliament based on recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing committee on Finance which gave its report in December.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×