Centre to onboard all states on National Single Window System by March

New Delhi: The Centre will likely bring on board states that are not a part of the National Single Window System by March next year, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday.
National Single Window System (NSWS) accepts applications for 248 G2B clearness from 26 central ministries and departments, and 16 states and union territories.
“It may be noted that the Know Your Approvals (KYA) service is live on NSWS with 544 approvals across 32 Central Ministries/ Departments and 2895 approvals across 30 States/ UTs," the ministry said.
“National Single Window System is expected that the onboarding of remaining 8 Ministries/Departments of Govt of India would happen by 31 December 2022 and the balance states/UTs by 31 March 2023," it added.
NSWS was soft launched for stakeholders and the public in September 2021 by Union minister Piyush Goyal. “The portal is rapidly gaining traction among the investors community and as of date has about 3.7 lakh plus unique visitors. 44,000+ approvals have been facilitated through NSWS and 28,000+ approvals are currently under process," the ministry said.
NSWS was created by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as per the budget announcement of creation of an Investment Clearance Cell (ICC) to provide a single platform to enable the identification and obtaining of approvals and clearances needed by investors, entrepreneurs, and businesses in India.
The system is envisioned to reduce duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reduce compliance burden, promote sector specific reforms and schemes, reduce gestation period of projects, and promote ease of starting and doing business.
NSWS enables the identification, applying and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central departments, making it a true National Single Window System.