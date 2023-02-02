Centre to pare some of its stake in Hindustan Zinc this fiscal: DIPAM Secretary
Centre presently holds a 29.54 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc
The government is likely to sell a part of its remaining stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd by next month said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey. This stake sale will help it achieve the revised sell-off target of ₹50,000 crore for the current fiscal, he added.
