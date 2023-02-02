Centre to pare some of its stake in Hindustan Zinc this fiscal: DIPAM Secretary

Pandey said for the next fiscal, the government is actively pursuing the companies, which are in the advanced stages of completion of strategic sales. This includes HLL Lifecare, PDIL, Shipping Corporation, BEML and NMDC Steel. Also, the sale of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) is expected to be concluded but the proceeds from the sale will accrue to the parent company MSTC and not to the government.