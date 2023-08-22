Centre to procure 5 lakh tonnes of onions at ₹2,410/qtl, sell at a subsidised rate of ₹25 kg: Piyush Goyal1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Centre to procure 5 lakh tonnes of onion at ₹2,410/qtl, sell at a subsidised rate of ₹25/kg to protect farmers' interests amid export curbs.
To guard farmers' interest amid export curbs to handle onion price rise, the centre has started the procurement of onion at ₹2,410 per quintal in Maharashtra and MP for buffer stock, said the Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
In addition to impose export duty on onion, the government has also begun the procurement of additional 2 lakh tonnes of onion from farmers so that they are not affected by the export curb, said Piyush Goyal in a media briefing.
"NCCF and NAFED will sell onions at a subsidised rate of ₹25 kg for consumers in different regions. This subsidy will be provided by the government. This work started yesterday...Both consumers and farmers are valuable to us. Our food giver(farmers) gets a good price. I invite all the farmers to sell their onions at good prices and they don't need to worry about anything," he added.
Cooperatives National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) are responsible for procurement in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Onions will be purchased by the two agencies at a fixed rate of ₹2,410 per quintal, he said.
He also recalled how the procurement target was increased to 3 lakh tonnes for 2023-24 when onion prices had fallen last year.