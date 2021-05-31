Centre to provide 12 crore covid-19 vaccine doses to states & UTs in June

However, Telangana Government decided to extend the lockdown in the state by 10 more days from today with more relaxations. Similarly, Maharashtra government extended the lockdown till June 15 for corporations of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Vasai Virar, Nagpur – all civic bodies with more than one million population. In the urban areas where the total positivity rate is less than 10 per cent and total oxygen beds occupancy is less than 40 per cent, essential shops can be allowed to operate from 7 am to 2 pm instead of 7 am to 11 am. All government offices will be allowed to function at 25 per cent attendance instead of 15% earlier.