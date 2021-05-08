Over 53 lakh doses will be distributed to them in the next three days, the Centre said on Saturday. In an official statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that so far over 17.49 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs, out of which around 16.7 crore doses have been consumed.

The Government of India is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a “Whole of Government" approach. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour).

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1stMay 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced since 28th April. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the AarogyaSetu app.

The Government of India has so far provided more than 17.49 crore vaccine doses (17,49,57,770) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,65,49,583 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 84 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (84,08,187) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than 53 lakh (53,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

Out of the 53.25 lakh vaccine doses expected to be distributed among states and union territories in the next three days, Gujarat will get 8.98 lakh vaccine doses, which is the maximum number of doses any state or UT will receive. The state had got over 1.39 crore doses while it consumed 1.35 crore doses.

Following Gujarat is Maharashtra, which is likely to receive 6.03 lakh vaccine doses. Rajasthan will receive 4.50 lakh doses and Uttar Pradesh will get four lakh doses.

Other states like West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh will get 3.95 lakh, 3.64 lakh and 3 lakh doses of vaccine, respectively.

Jammu and Kashmir will get 84,700 doses in the next three days. It has a projected population of 1.33 crore and had received 26.81 lakh doses out of which it has already consumed 26.72 lakh doses.

According to data shared by the ministry, 16 states and union territories, which are not going to get more doses in the next three days, are Haryana, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Puducherry, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Goa.

