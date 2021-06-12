Subscribe
Home >News >India >Centre to provide over 10 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

Centre to provide over 10 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

A health worker prepared a jab from a vial of Covaxin during Covid-19 vaccinations at the Sector 31 Poly Clinic in Gurugram
1 min read . 01:41 PM IST Livemint

The health ministry said 25,87,41,810 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states

The central government will provide more than 10 lakh vaccine doses to states and Union Territories in the next three days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

"10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The health ministry said 25,87,41,810 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

"Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 24,76,58,855 doses, as per data available at 8 am today," it said.

Furthermore, 1,12,41,187 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

"Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Government of India," it added.

It said the Centre will continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 24,96,00,304 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

