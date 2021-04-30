Centre to provide Rs15,000 crore to states to incentivize capex, asset sales

NEW DELHI : The Centre will provide additional Rs15,000 crore in FY22 to states as interest-free loan for capital expenditure, including Rs5,000 crore if states undertake asset monetization and disinvestment of their public sector enterprises.

A similar scheme was announced last year as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat package in October to boost capital expenditure by the state governments that were facing financial difficulties owingto a shortfall in tax revenue arising from the covid-19 pandemic. As part of the scheme, Rs12,000 crore was earmarked for the scheme for the financial year FY21 and a sum of Rs11,830 crore was released to the states.

“In view of the positive response to the scheme and considering the requests of the state governments, the government has decided to continue the scheme in the year 2021-22. The department of expenditure has issued fresh guidelines in this regard on the ‘Scheme of Financial Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’ for the financial year 2021-22. The finance minister had in her budget speech announced that the Centre would take measures to nudge states to spend more on infrastructure and to incentivize disinvestment of their public sector enterprises," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Capital expenditure creates employment and has a high multiplier effect, thus enhancing future productive capacity of the economy and resulting in a higher rate of economic growth.

As part of the scheme, Rs2,600 crore will be provided to North East and hill states. Out of this, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get Rs400 crore each, while the remaining states in this group have been allocated Rs200 crore each. Rs7,400 crore has been allotted for rest of the states in proportion to their share of central taxes according to the award of the 15th Finance Commission for the year FY22. The rest Rs5,000 crore is allocated for providing incentives to states for monetization/recycling of infrastructure assets and disinvestment of state public sector enterprises. “States will receive interest-free 50 years loan ranging from 33% to 100% of the amount realized by them, through asset monetization, listing and disinvestment," the finance ministry said in a statement.

“Monetization of assets unlocks their value, eliminates their holding cost and enables scarce public funds to be deployed to new projects, thus speeding up the implementation of the national infrastructure pipeline. Funds provided to the states under the scheme by the government of India shall be used for new and ongoing capital projects, for long-term benefit to the state. The funds may also be used for settling pending bills in ongoing capital projects," the statement said.

