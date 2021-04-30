Centre to provide Rs15,000 crore to states to incentivize capex, asset sales

As part of the scheme, Rs2,600 crore will be provided to North East and hill states. Out of this, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get Rs400 crore each, while the remaining states in this group have been allocated Rs200 crore each. Rs7,400 crore has been allotted for rest of the states in proportion to their share of central taxes according to the award of the 15th Finance Commission for the year FY22. The rest Rs5,000 crore is allocated for providing incentives to states for monetization/recycling of infrastructure assets and disinvestment of state public sector enterprises. “States will receive interest-free 50 years loan ranging from 33% to 100% of the amount realized by them, through asset monetization, listing and disinvestment," the finance ministry said in a statement.