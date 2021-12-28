Centre to provide sufficient doses of covaxin to states to cover age group 15-18 years for vaccination

NEW DELHI : Central government on Tuesday said that it will provide sufficient doses of Bharat Biotech’s covaxin to states to cover the age group 15-18 years for which the covid-19 vaccination is to commence from January 3.

The central government further advised States/UTs to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group and the identification of dedicated session sites for vaccination of 15-18 years age-group.

States have been further exhorted to undertake proper planning in advance for distribution of Covaxin to identified session sites. To avoid the mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for, the centre said.

Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, chaired a workshop through video conference (VC) on Tuesday with all States and UTs to review the rollout of vaccination for the age group 15-18 and Precautionary third dose for vulnerable categories; Healthcare workers (HCW), Frontline workers (FLW), and those in the 60 and above age group who have comorbidity.

“States/UTs were also advised to share their requirement of vaccine doses through district wise estimation of beneficiaries using Co-WIN. They are to publicize sessions where vaccination will be available for 15-18 years age-groups. Sufficient vaccines will be provided to states to cover these beneficiaries," the union health ministry said in a statement.

“Only ‘Covaxin’ is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be sent to all States and UTs. Union Government will share the supply schedule of ‘Covaxin’ with all the States and UTs in the next few days," said Bhushan.

Potential beneficiaries can either register themselves on Co-WIN from the 1st of January, 2022 or avail of a walk-in registration when vaccination commences from the 3rd of January. Those with a birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

“All established protocols regarding vaccination are to be followed for the 15-18 years age group; beneficiaries are to wait for half-an-hour when they will be monitored for Adverse effects following immunization (AEFI) and will be eligible for the second dose only after 28 days," said Bhushan.

The state have the option to designate some COVID Vaccination Center (CVC)s as dedicated CVC for the 15-18 age group exclusively which can also be reflected on Co-WIN.

Dedicated CVCs would ensure that there is no confusion in administering the vaccines. For CVCs that are intended to serve categories in addition to 15-18 age group, the States were requested to ensure separate queues for the 15-18 age group and separate vaccination teams. States were advised to form two separate vaccination teams at the same CVC, one for 15-18 age groups and other for all adults to avoid confusion in administration of the right vaccines.

With regards to the administration of the precautionary dose, the Union Health Secretary highlighted that 9 month (39 weeks) must have elapsed since the administration of the 2nd dose to make the beneficiary eligible. Drawing attention to misinformation being propagated through various media regarding the requirement of a doctor’s certificate to establish co-morbidity at the CVC, he categorically emphasized that the Union Government has not issued any directions on the said matter and prescriptions/certificates are NOT mandated to be produced at the CVC for administration of the precaution dose. He also informed that CoWIN will send reminder messages to all those eligible for Precaution dose and Precaution dose will be reflected in the digital vaccination certificates.

As announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25th December, 2021, the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday, 3rd January, 2022 while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from Monday, 10th January, 2022. The detailed guidelines regarding this were issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has also approved two more vaccines corbevax and covovax and anti-viral drug molnupiravir against covid-19 in a single day. Corbevax vaccine is India's first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against covid-19, made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E with two dose schedule of day 0 and 28. The Nanoparticle Vaccine, covovax, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India. The vaccine has a two-dose schedule of day 0 and 21. Molnupiravir will be manufactured by 13 companies in the country. While India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage breached 143 crores doses, over 6,358 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. India has so far reported over 653 cases of omicron the highly mutant coronavirus variant.

