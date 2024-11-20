Centre to raise retirement age of employees to 62 years? Here’s the truth

  • Confirming that the news is fake, the Government of India's Press Information Bureau checked the viral claim and clarified that the video was not authentic

Updated20 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
Fake social media post quashed by PIB.
(X/@PIBFactCheck)

Social media is a very useful platform where a lot of good and informative content is shared; however, it is also a place where misinformation and fake news are spread.

In the latest development, a social media post has gone viral claiming that the Indian government has raised the retirement age of all central government employees to 62.

But like many other fake news stories, this one has no validity, as the government has not made any such decision. Confirming that the news is fake, the Government of India's Press Information Bureau checked the viral claim and clarified that the video was not authentic.

The PIB took to X and said that the central government has not decided to raise the government employees.

What govt had said?

Earlier in August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has confirmed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal which they may be consideration to make any changes in the retirement age of central government employees.

This year on 9 August, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh reiterated the same thing. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister stated that 122 government officers have been given compulsory retirement in the past three years under separate provisions of service rules.

“As per the updated information/data available on the probity portal [as on 30.06.2023] as provided by different Ministries/departments/cadre controlling authorities [CCAs], provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR)-56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked against a total of 122 officers during the last three years [2020-2023], including the current year,” the Minister of State for Personnel said.

“There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees,” Union Minister of State for Personnel added.

He also mentioned that the objective of the review process under the FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency

 

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 11:02 PM IST
