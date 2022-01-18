Centre launched a programme in June this that allows additional borrowing space to State Governments sustaining specific reforms in the power sector.

The additional borrowing limit permitted for power sector reforms is 0.5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the respective state. This being the first year of the current version of the scheme, the requirements of reforms and actions has been kept less onerous, with the bar raised for future years, pushing the states towards higher level reforms, a release stated.

Under the scheme, the states may commit to reforms and be eligible for increased borrowing space of ~Rs. 80,000 Crores. This scheme adopts a novel approach to incentivize the states, to commit to reforms and in turn, take benefit in the form of availability of enhanced financial resources, it added further.

Almost 20 states have already shown interest in taking benefit under the scheme.

Based on the recommendations of Ministry of Power in respect of such proposal from Andhra Pradesh state, Ministry of Finance had accorded their approval and the state has already availed borrowings of more than ₹2100 Crore, to partly utilize such allowed additional borrowing space. Proposals of Manipur and Rajasthan are also under active consideration at Ministry of Finance, both of which may be eligible for the maximum limit of 0.50% increased borrowing space, based on reforms carried out by them in the power sector. Rest of the states are also submitting their proposals.

It is noteworthy that last year as well, a slightly different version of this scheme was made applicable, which enabled 24 states to take benefit of the same and avail additional borrowing limits of more than Rs. 13,000 Crore. Based on the learnings from bringing out such a scheme and the reception it received from the states, the framework was further revised this year to put forth incremental reform requirements that the States need to commit for, in their power segment.

