Centre to release 80K cr to states for power sector reform

Based on the recommendations of Ministry of Power in respect of such proposal from Andhra Pradesh state, Ministry of Finance had accorded their approval and the state has already availed borrowings of more than ₹2100 Crore, to partly utilize such allowed additional borrowing space. Proposals of Manipur and Rajasthan are also under active consideration at Ministry of Finance, both of which may be eligible for the maximum limit of 0.50% increased borrowing space, based on reforms carried out by them in the power sector. Rest of the states are also submitting their proposals.