Centre to relook procedure for declaring monuments to be of national importance: EAC-PM3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:53 PM IST
- Archaeological Survey of India should come up with substantive criteria and a detailed procedure for declaring monuments to be of national importance
NEW DELHI : The Economic Advisory Council to the PM (EAC-PM) has suggested the Centre to come up with substantive criteria and a detailed procedure for declaring monuments to be of national importance.
