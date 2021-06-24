NEW DELHI : The Union labour ministry will start two key surveys—one that will capture job creation at establishments and the second on the socio-economic condition of migrants—in July, a move that will determine the course of India’s policy response to joblessness and migrant welfare.

After several false starts, the ministry will initiate the jobs survey across establishments, physically in both manufacturing and services sectors next month.

The surveys were earlier supposed to start in April, but the pandemic’s second wave disrupted the plan. Subsequently, the labour bureau decided to do the quarterly jobs survey telephonically from late May, but the severity of the pandemic put paid to the plan.

“We are going ahead with both the surveys from next month, and most of the homework will be finished by the end of June," said D.P.S. Negi, director-general of the labour bureau—the survey and data arm of the ministry.

“The pandemic impacted our work, but with things improving and the number of fresh cases coming down gradually, we are ready for both the surveys," said Negi, who is also the central chief labour commissioner.

Similarly, the migrants’ survey, which was suspended about three months ago, will start afresh from next month to track the socio-economic impact of two waves of covid-19 on the lives and earnings of migrants.

The massive reverse migration in 2020 spurred the central government’s plan to gather data.

The Supreme Court had also asked authorities to register migrants and informal workers so that their welfare measures reach beneficiaries smoothly.

Though the registration of migrants and informal workers is a different policy initiative, authorities believe that the labour bureau’s survey on migrants will help improve policymaking and execution.

“The migrants’ survey will have a short- and long-term outcome for policymaking and is expected to give clarity on their numbers, work and socio-economic conditions. It will also give us a sense about their shifting preference of jobs if any, and their mobility pattern," said Negi, adding that the enumerators will be using hand-held digital devices to maintain social distance and faster computation of data.

The labour bureau is planning to survey around 300,000 migrant households. The quarterly establishment survey will gather primary job creation numbers from 150,000 companies.

The survey began in 2008-09, following the global financial crisis and continued till 2017, before it was paused. It used to have a sample size of around 2,500 companies. The present survey will cover firms employing 10 or more workers.

The lack of jobs has been a prickly issue, with employment generation failing to keep pace with demand—even before the pandemic.

Post the covid-19 outbreak, both formal and informal labour markets have been hammered, with millions thrown out of jobs.

The first wave of the pandemic in 2020 pushed some 230 million Indians into poverty, according to a survey by the Azim Premji University. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed that the pandemic’s second wave led to almost 23 million job losses in April and May alone.

