Centre to restart jobs and migrant surveys in July

“The migrants’ survey will have a short- and long-term outcome for policymaking and is expected to give clarity on their numbers, work and socio-economic conditions. It will also give us a sense about their shifting preference of jobs if any, and their mobility pattern," said Negi, adding that the enumerators will be using hand-held digital devices to maintain social distance and faster computation of data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}