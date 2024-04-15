Centre to set up dedicated test labs in six states for Kasturi Cotton global brand push
The labs would be set up in convergence with the Bureau of Indian Standards' (BIS) testing facilities, ensuring alignment with national quality standards.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The union government is planning to set up dedicated labs for testing high-grade cotton in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Karnataka as part of a push to establish the Indian Kasturi cotton as a global brand, two persons aware of the matter said.