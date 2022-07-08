Home / News / India / Centre to slash prices of critical drugs for diabetes, heart, kidney diseases
Centre to slash prices of critical drugs for diabetes, heart, kidney diseases
2 min read.09:40 AM ISTLivemint
The move is expected to be announced soon where trade margin will be rationalised in a phased manner as it enables better execution and gives time to the industry to accommodate changes
The Central government is planning to bring down the prices of critical drugs by fixing trade margins, said sources in the health ministry.
The difference between the price to trade for manufacturers and the price to patients as the maximum retail price (MRP) is referred to as price margin.
According to a top official in the ministry of health and family welfare, the Centre is making efforts are to reduce prices of drugs used for the treatment of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney diseases.
Stating that the move is expected to be announced soon, the sources said that trade margin will be rationalised in a phased manner as it enables better execution and gives time to the industry to accommodate changes.
Sources explained that as the margins in the anti-cancer category were slashed earlier, similarly, the slashing of the trade margins of a particular category of drugs such as anti-diabetic or for kidney diseases will be announced this time.
Drug price watchdog National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been working on the plan for the past several months.
In 2018-19, the NPPA had put a cap on trade margins of 42 select non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in the Lok Sabha that the move resulted in reduction of up to 90% of the MRP of 526 brands of these medicines.
This time, the source said, NPPA has conducted a study and the rationalisation will be based on the inputs from the same.
According to the study on TMR analysis conducted by NPPA, a trader's margin moves higher with the price of a tablet.
The NPPA found that if a tablet is priced up to ₹2, in the majority of the brands, the margin is up to 50%; whereas if its cost is between ₹15 and ₹25, the margin is less than 40%.
At least 2.97% of the medicines in the ₹50-100 per tablet category have trade margins between 50% and 100%, 1.25% in the category have margins between 100% and 200%, and 2.41% have margins between 200% and 500%.
As per the NPPA study, 8% have margins around 200% to 500%, 2.7% have margins around 500-1000%, and 1.48% have more than 1000% margins, in the case of medicines priced above ₹100 per tablet, considered the costliest category.
