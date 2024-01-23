Centre to soon bring amendments to IT rules to curb deepfakes
The amended rules will address issues of misinformation and deepfakes, and will prohibit platforms from using algorithms or AI models that create bias.
New Delhi: The government will soon amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to include regulations for deepfakes, algorithmic bias on technology platforms, as well as advertisement of instant loan mobile applications on intermediary platforms.