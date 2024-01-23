Hello User
Centre to soon bring amendments to IT rules to curb deepfakes

Shouvik Das

The amended rules will address issues of misinformation and deepfakes, and will prohibit platforms from using algorithms or AI models that create bias.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for information technology.

New Delhi: The government will soon amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to include regulations for deepfakes, algorithmic bias on technology platforms, as well as advertisement of instant loan mobile applications on intermediary platforms.

“We had issued an advisory on deepfakes. Post the advisory, we’d said that if they were not followed comprehensively, we will put it through the IT Rules. The amendment to these rules will be notified shortly, but not this week," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for information technology, said on Tuesday.

“The amended rules will deal with issues of misinformation and deepfakes. It will also state that no platform should have algorithmic bias, or use models that are prone to bias," he said.

“The onus and the obligation is on the platforms to ensure there are no algorithms that are used that create bias, or AI models that have bias," he added.

On the aspect of loan apps, Chandrasekhar said that usage and advertisement of these apps through intermediary platforms will be included in the amended IT rules.

The Centre is also expected to release draft rules of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, shortly. The rules are expected to come alongside the amendment to the IT Rules, which are likely to be released in the coming weeks.

Last year, in an interview with Mint, Chandrasekhar had said that the Centre will look to issue an advisory on deepfakes, and amend the existing IT rules only if the platforms did not comply with the same.

On 27 December, the advisory was issued.

The IT ministry is also working on the India AI Program, which seeks to build databases of multiple domestic languages, as well as indigenous computing infrastructure for AI use cases.

Speaking about the Program, Chandrasekhar said, “The India AI Program’s quantum is over 10,000 crore, and it has now been taken to the Cabinet for approval."

The minister added that the program includes plans to develop India’s own graphics processing units (GPUs) infrastructure in order to scale domestic applications. “We’ll do private-public partnerships with data centres in the private sector, and public partnerships with C-DAC. This will be a twofold strategy, including C-DAC’s AI Param system," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shouvik Das

Shouvik Das is a science, space and technology reporter for Mint and TechCircle. In his previous stints, he worked at publications such as CNN-News18 and Outlook Business. He has also reported on consumer technology and the automobile sector.
