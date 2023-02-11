Centre to start digital philately exhibition through reels: Vaishnaw
This initiative will be undertaken by India Post to entertain and inform the children about Indian history and her story through stamps and disbursed for public consumption digitally
NEW DELHI: Union communications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that a Reel comprising 25-30 seconds would be available on Instagram on Indian stamps every Sunday in the next few days.
