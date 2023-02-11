NEW DELHI: Union communications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that a Reel comprising 25-30 seconds would be available on Instagram on Indian stamps every Sunday in the next few days.

This initiative will be undertaken by India Post to entertain and inform the children about Indian history and her story through stamps and disbursed for public consumption digitally.

During the inaugural session of the five-day National Philatelic Exhibition, Amritpex 2023, the minister declared that this particular initiative will be on display every week on Sunday and subsequently the series will continue.

“This will be done extensively through the display of stamp, Indian history and her stories would be made interesting so that children learn about India’s past and its glorious tradition in the format of history," the minister added informing it would be digital philately.

‘The Digital Philately’ according to the Minister would be an ‘eye-catching virtual exhibition’ through which the populace would get integrated with it because of its content, design and amalgamation of technology in it.

Praising the work undertaken by India Post in the last 8 years or so, Vaishnaw said that India Post has undergone a complete transformation and has become pivotal for services, banking and insurance for common people of the country through a dense network of 1.5 lakh postal branches across the country, particularly for rural India.

The minister also appealed to the personnel for India Post in each of its human resources to effectively take delivery of services to each door of rural India where delivery of services is needed the most in a timebound manner.

Speaking on the occasion Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan described the 5-day exhibition of philately as a proud moment in the history of Indian exhibitions and indicated that such shows should be repeated for public consumption in which the 5000 years of history of India is displayed in virtual forms.

The minister also lauded the contribution of India Post in general and in particular praised its work to enrol 10 lakh accounts under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana of government in 2 days which itself is an achievement of a scale.

‘AMRITPEX-2023’ is the national philatelic exhibition which spans a floor area of 1,00,000 square feet and includes 1400 frames showcasing over one lakh stamps under one roof and is a collection of 300 participants.

The digital exhibits highlight India’s history, culture, art, and heritage throughout the years using stamps and photographic collections. Over 50 booths for the sale of philatelic objects are being exhibited at the show.