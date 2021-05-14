New Delhi: While states continued to complain about shortage of covid-19 vaccines impacting their inoculation programs, the central government on Friday said that during the 16th-31st May fortnight, 191.99 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be supplied to the States and UTs, free of cost. This will include 162.5 lakh of Covishield and 29.49 lakh of Covaxin.

The delivery schedule for this allocation will be shared in advance. States have been requested to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilization of allocated doses and minimize the vaccine wastage, the union health ministry said in a statement.

The allocation of government of India supplies to the State/UT is decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for second doses during the upcoming fortnight, the union health ministry said.

The basic objective behind informing the States/UTs in advance of the quantum of free vaccine doses to be made available from government of India for 15 days, the central government said, is to ensure that they prepare effective plans for judicious and optimum utilisation of these free vaccine doses which are meant for the age group 45 and above, and for healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs).

In the previous fortnight i.e. 1st-15th May, 2021, a total quantum of more than 1.7 crore vaccine doses has been made available by the Union Government to States, free of cost. In addition, a total quantum of more than 4.39 crore doses was also available for direct procurement by the States as well as private hospitals in the month of May 2021, the government said.

The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearly 18 Crore as on Friday. covid-19 vaccination drive has completed 118 days wherein 17.89 Crore doses have been administered to the identified beneficiaries through collaborative efforts of all States/UTs.

The 'Liberalized Pricing and Accelerated National covid-19 Vaccination Strategy' is being implemented from 1st May 2021 wherein 50% of the available doses are earmarked for supply to States/UTs, as free of cost supply from government of India channel, while the remaining 50% is available for direct procurement from the vaccine manufacturers by States/UTs and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), Distributors and other stakeholders are contributing in the fight against the current wave of Covid 19 pandemic.

As on Thursday, 7733 PMBJKs are functional across the country in 36 State/UTs covering all districts of the country. 1449 medicines and 204 surgical and consumables are available in the basket of PMBJP for sale through these PMBJKs. Essential medicines and other items like face masks and sanitizers are easily available at PMBJKs, across the country. Under PMBJP, the best quality N-95 facemask is being made available at only Rs. 25/- per unit at all PMBJKs.

In the current financial year 2021-22 till Thursday (13 May, 2021), BPPI has made sales of Rs. 80.18 Crore which led to savings of approximately Rs. 500 Cr. to the citizens.

The logistics system is being strengthened. At present three modern warehouses at Gurugram, Guwahati and Chennai for storage and distribution of drugs are functional and a fourth one is under construction at Surat. Further, 37 distributors have been appointed across the country to support the supply of medicines to remote and rural areas.

A medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50% of the average price of top three branded medicines. Therefore, the price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper at least by 50% and in some cases, by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines.

In the financial year 2020-21, BPPI clocked appreciable sales turnover of Rs. 665.83 crore despite the lock down and testing times. This has led to savings of approximately Rs. 4000 crores of the common citizens of the country.

BPPI maintained adequate stock of the medicines which were in demand, such as Face Mask, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI sold about 25 lacs Face Masks, 1.25 lacs units of sanitizers, 137 lacs tablets of Hydroxychloroquine and 323 lacs Paracetamol Tablets in the financial year 2020-21 through more than 7500 Jan Aushadhi kendras functioning across the country, at affordable prices.

BPPI has also supplied drugs worth ₹30 crore to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for distribution to friendly countries. There are many medicines and OTC items, being used during the treatment of covid-19, available in the PMBJP basket.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana added several Nutraceutical products to help boost the immunity of all (including women and children). PMBJP prices of all these products are 50%-90% lesser than the ones offered in the market.

Last year, during the lockdown period, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) rendered their essential services by making available quality generic medicines at affordable prices to the common citizens of the country at their doorstep. Kendra pharmacists, popularly known as “Swasth Ke Sipahi" delivered the medicines to patients and elderly people at their doorstep.

