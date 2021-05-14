As on Thursday, 7733 PMBJKs are functional across the country in 36 State/UTs covering all districts of the country. 1449 medicines and 204 surgical and consumables are available in the basket of PMBJP for sale through these PMBJKs. Essential medicines and other items like face masks and sanitizers are easily available at PMBJKs, across the country. Under PMBJP, the best quality N-95 facemask is being made available at only Rs. 25/- per unit at all PMBJKs.