New Delhi: The central government will spend Rs. 26,000 crore to provide free food grain to the poor in the next two months under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), a scheme launched last year during the first wave of the pandemic.

Under the scheme, five kilogram of free food grain will be provided to around 80 crore beneficiaries, said an official statement. The idea is to shield the poor from disruptions caused by the severe second wave that is raging across the country.

The scheme covers beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act which legally entitles upto three fourth of the rural population and half of the urban population to subsidized food grains under targeted public distribution system.

The free-food scheme announced last March as part of the ₹1.7 trillion humanitarian package was operated till November covering beneficiaries of the targeted public distribution system. The scheme has now been resumed for two months—May and June. This is over and above the monthly entitlement under the food security law, the official statement said. Last year’s supply of free food grain had the additional offer of 1 kg of pulses per family, which is not part of this year’s offer.

The Centre will bear all expenditure of over ₹26,000 crore on account of food subsidy and central assistance for intrastate transportation, the statement said.

News agency PTI reported that under PMGKAY last year, over 200 lakh tonne of free food grains were provided amounting to a fiscal outgo of over ₹75,000 crore, covering 80.96 crores food security law beneficiaries. The nutrition support to the poor comes at a time states are imposing curfews and lockdowns locally to break the chain inf infections, a move which hazards livelihoods of the poor.

Policy makers are now facing the challenge of ensuring access to healthcare facilities to people and of containing the pandemic’s toll on the population as infections continue to surge. The country has over 24 lakh active cases now and have so far reported over 1,86,000 deaths. So far, India managed to vaccinate over 13.5 crore people, about a tenth of the country’s population. The surge in infections is threatening the country’s economic recovery impacting the viability of businesses and pushing more people to indebtedness. In the FY22 central budget, the government gave a strong push to domestic manufacturing and capital investments into infrastructure to support economic recovery.

