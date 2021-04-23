Centre to supply extra food worth 26,000 crore in two months

Policy makers are now facing the challenge of ensuring access to healthcare facilities to people and of containing the pandemic’s toll on the population as infections continue to surge. The country has over 24 lakh active cases now and have so far reported over 1,86,000 deaths. So far, India managed to vaccinate over 13.5 crore people, about a tenth of the country’s population. The surge in infections is threatening the country’s economic recovery impacting the viability of businesses and pushing more people to indebtedness. In the FY22 central budget, the government gave a strong push to domestic manufacturing and capital investments into infrastructure to support economic recovery.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}