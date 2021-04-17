Centre to supply ventilators to states with high covid burden

The central government had granted 34,228 ventilators to states in 2020, said health minister Harsh Vardhan, assuring of a fresh supply of the lifesaving machines. He said 1,121 ventilators will be sent to Maharashtra, 1,700 to Uttar Pradesh, 1,500 to Jharkhand, 1,600 to Gujarat, 152 to Madhya Pradesh, and 230 to Chhattisgarh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}