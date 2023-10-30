Centre to Supreme Court: Public has no general right to know about Electoral Bond sources
Attorney General R Venkataramani in an affidavit told the Supreme Court that “citizens do not possess a general right to know the sources of electoral bonds”
In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on October 29, the central government has addressed pleas challenging the electoral bonds scheme, as per reports by LiveLaw and CNBC-TV18. Attorney General R Venkataramani told the apex court that “citizens do not possess a general right to know the sources of electoral bonds", they reported.