Centre to table major reform bills in Winter Session of Parliament — From insurance to insolvency, see what's planned

The Indian government plans to introduce a “dozen major bills” in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament with aim to boost investments in the country and speed up reforms, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing a document with the Parliament, the report added that among the major legislations that will be introduced in the upcoming session include bills on atomic energy and insurance.

Also Read | India pushes for deeper trade ties with Canada

This comes on the back of the government last week implementing four new labour codes, revamping the existing Labour Laws in India in order to expand job and social security benefits to employees in India. And overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) in September.

When will the Winter Session of Parliament begin? The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from 1st to 19th of December, this year.

What are the reforms targeted at? The report added that the bills to be introduced and discussed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in Parliament during the Winter Session are aimed at improving ease of doing business.

PM Modi wants to achieve the ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal by 2047, which requires that the world's fourth largest economy grow at a rate of 8%. However, this is a number that many multilateral institutions and economists opine would be difficult without key reforms.

Notably, the Indian economy is also facing pressure from United States President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs (25% reciprocal, 25% “punishment” for buying Russian oil) on all Indian imports into the US. The rate is among the highest imposed by the US on most countries.

In a survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, the median estimate was that India’s economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the three months to September. The data is due on 28 November 2025.

Key bills expected in Winter Session: Check List Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The government is looking to increase penetration and reach of insurance in India, Bloomberg report said, citing the document.

This comes after the FY25 Union Budget proposed removing limits on foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector from the current 74%. The bill will likely review and simplify the existing conditions for FDI in the sector.

The removal of FDI cap is expected to bring in capital and global expertise into India's insurance sector and help increase penetration in areas where coverage remains low. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The IBC reforms bill will seek to expedite insolvency cases and strengthen creditor rights.

Further, the reforms will be aimed at simplifying group and cross-border insolvency processes, promote out-of-court resolutions, and establish clearer rules for different classes of creditors, as per the report.

The aim is to create an investor-friendly and quicker insolvency process that will shorten timeframes for all involved parties.

Also Read | Wall Street needs some magic in December to reignite tired tech rally

Atomic Energy Bill, 2025 Reforms are also expected in India's nuclear laws to attract private investment in the sector and improve rate of shift away from coal and fossil fuels.

The proposed reforms would allow non-government entities to run atomic power generation plants, alongside the Nuclear Power Corp. of India. This comes as India aims to achieve 100 GW nuclear energy by 2047.

The amendments will also look at easing concerns of equipment suppliers over existing liability provisions in the event of an accident. The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025 The securities markets code looks to consolidate existing acts related to securities contracts, depositories, government securities and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a bid to boost ease of doing business, as per the report. (With inputs from Bloomberg)