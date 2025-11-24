Centre to table major reform bills in Winter Session of Parliament — From insurance to insolvency, see what's planned

The Indian government plans to introduce a “dozen major bills” in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament with aim to boost investments in the country and speed up reforms, according to a Bloomberg report.
Citing a document with the Parliament, the report added that among the major legislations that will be introduced in the upcoming session include bills on atomic energy and insurance.
This comes on the back of the government last week implementing four new labour codes, revamping the existing Labour Laws in India in order to expand job and social security benefits to employees in India. And overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) in September.
The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from 1st to 19th of December, this year.
The report added that the bills to be introduced and discussed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government in Parliament during the Winter Session are aimed at improving ease of doing business.
PM Modi wants to achieve the ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal by 2047, which requires that the world's fourth largest economy grow at a rate of 8%. However, this is a number that many multilateral institutions and economists opine would be difficult without key reforms.
Notably, the Indian economy is also facing pressure from United States President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs (25% reciprocal, 25% “punishment” for buying Russian oil) on all Indian imports into the US. The rate is among the highest imposed by the US on most countries.
In a survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg, the median estimate was that India’s economy is expected to grow 7.3% in the three months to September. The data is due on 28 November 2025.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
