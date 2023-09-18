Pulse holding rule may last till end Dec with tighter limit3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The government slapped limits on the stocks of tur and urad dal in June to curb hoarding and speculation amid soaring prices.
NEW DELHI : The Centre plans to tighten the stockholding limit on tur (pigeon pea) and urad (black gram) pulses and extend it by two months in a bid to check prices and boost domestic supplies until the arrival of fresh stocks.
