Centre to transfer second tranche of funds to states to meet GST shortfall

New Delhi: The central government said it release ₹6,000 crore to 16 states and three union territories on Monday under the special borrowing arrangement meant to meet states’ Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall.

This amount was raised at a weighted average yield of 4.42%. It will be passed on to the states and union territories at the same interest rate, which is lower than their cost of borrowings, said the statement. This takes the total loans raised by the Centre for states to ₹12,000 crore.

So far, 21 states and three union territories have opted for the borrowing scheme to meet their GST revenue shortfall. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has written to the chief ministers of other states which are yet to sign up for the arrangement, urging them to join the scheme.

States like Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal have been insisting that the Centre should borrow and pay them their entire GST revenue shortfall including the losses suffered due to the pandemic and the national lockdown. New Delhi agreed to do so only to the extent states’ tax receipts shortfall can be attributed to the 2017 indirect tax reform.

On request from the states that opted for the borrowing scheme, the central government has started facilitating the loans to states. These get reflected in the books of states as debt and do not affect Centre's fiscal deficit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via