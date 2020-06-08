Centre to tweak viability gap funding model to boost health infra funding

“A fully functional hospital needs quality medical equipment, maintenance, manpower, oxygen beds, nursing stations and much more. It should also have a profitable aspect with ensured patients who can pay. We have to make the guidelines lucrative for private sector to invest," Saxena said. The health ministry now plans to permit states to design their own models to make the process easier and proposal lucrative. The guidelines aim to boost private sector investment in social sector infrastructure creation under public-private partnership.