Centre to withdraw incentives, allowances given to AIS officers for NE posting.
- The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23.
Centre has decided to withdraw multiple incentives and allowances given to the All India Service (AIS) Officers for posting in the North-East region, a Ministry of Personnel order stated. The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) in its order on Friday to all the State Chief Secretaries informed that special incentives and allowances of an additional 25% basic pay among other incentives granted to AIS officers posted in Northeast be withdrawn with immediate effect.
The additional monetary allowance introduced in 2009 for AIS officers comprising Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) belonging to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres has been discontinued.
The order also said that the incentive of reimbursement of payable Income Tax to Tribal All India Service officers belonging to the North-East Cadres while on central deputation has been withdrawn as well as the post-retirement housing facility which was introduced in the year 2007 for officers belonging to cadres,
Meanwhile, a Shillong Times report stated that some of the AIS officers serving in the Northeastern states have described the order issued by the DOPT on Friday as “insensitive and abrupt with no regard or consideration of suffering and challenges which AIS officers posted in the North Eastern States face."
“Northeast rank and file of officers are very unhappy with the order. Now it seems officers are getting punished for serving in Northeast. Just imagine already for 1.5 years during COVID-19 pandemic and our DA increments were denied and now this," one of the AIS officers told UNI on condition of anonymity.
