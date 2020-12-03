Subscribe
Home >News >India >Centre trying to divide farmers: Farmers' Union, 35 leaders depart for meeting
35 leaders who are stationed at Singhu border has left for today's meeting.

Centre trying to divide farmers: Farmers' Union, 35 leaders depart for meeting

1 min read . 10:17 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Som Prakash, (MoS) Commerce and Industry, said: We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful.
  • Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border

As the farmers' protest enters the eight day, Farmers' Union Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee accuses the Centre of trying to divide the farmers.

SS Subhran, Joint Secretary, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, "The Centre is trying to divide the farmers. We won't attend any meeting called by the Govt until PM Modi doesn't hold a meeting with leaders of all 507 farmers' union.

The comments come hours before a delegation of farmers will meet Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. 35 leaders who are stationed at Singhu border has left for today's meeting.

Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said, "We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful. The aim of holding a dialogue is to find a solution."

On Wednesday, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union, said "These issues will be resolved as and when the government takes decisions accordingly. Further discussions will be held after tomorrow's (Thursday) talks."

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border to avert any untoward event.

