Centre unlikely to alter budget for rural jobs scheme1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 01:15 AM IST
The government may maintain the funding for the rural jobs guarantee programme at around the current year’s level in the upcoming budget due to declining demand for employment under the scheme as economic activity has recovered in other sectors, two officials familiar with the development said.