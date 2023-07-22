Centre unveils guidelines for road safety signages on expressways and national highways1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The move comes as part of the government’s commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring a secure travel experience for drivers across the country.
New Delhi: In a major stride towards strengthening road safety measures, the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) on Friday released comprehensive guidelines for signages on expressways and national highways.
