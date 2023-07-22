New Delhi: In a major stride towards strengthening road safety measures, the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) on Friday released comprehensive guidelines for signages on expressways and national highways.

The move comes as part of the government’s commitment to enhancing road safety and ensuring a secure travel experience for drivers across the country.

The guidelines, approved by Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, focus on incorporating best practices and world standards to provide improved visibility and intuitive guidance to drivers. Road signages play a pivotal role in offering vital information and instructions to drivers, and these new guidelines are aimed at optimizing their effectiveness.

As part of the review process, MoRTH evaluated existing provisions in line with relevant Indian Road Congress (IRC) codes & guidelines, international practices, and the functionality perspective.

The objective was to streamline traffic regulations and create signages that would offer clear and concise guidance, warnings, notices, and regulatory information to drivers, facilitating a seamless and safe journey on the roads.

One of the primary highlights of the guidelines is the emphasis on enhancing visibility and legibility. The placement of signages at appropriate heights and distances, along with the use of large lettering, symbols, and short legends, is expected to ensure that crucial information is easily visible and comprehensible, even during adverse weather conditions.

To cater to a diverse group of road users, including those with limited literacy, the guidelines propose the use of pictorial depictions along with text. This approach aims to effectively convey essential messages, ensuring better comprehension and adherence to traffic regulations.

Recognizing the linguistic diversity of India, MoRTH has also advocated a multilingual approach on road signages. The use of both English and regional languages will enhance communication with road users from different linguistic backgrounds, promoting better understanding and compliance with traffic rules.

The guidelines additionally stress on the importance of lane discipline. Clear and intuitive guidance provided by strategically positioned signages is expected to encourage drivers to adhere to designated lanes, leading to reduced traffic congestion and improved traffic flow.

In a phased manner, the guidelines will be implemented on all upcoming highways, expressways, and greenfield corridors. Additionally, Highways experiencing high traffic volume, with more than 20,000 Passenger Car Units (PCUs), will be given priority for the implementation of these guidelines.