Centre unveils guidelines for road safety signages on expressways, highways

Centre unveils guidelines for road safety signages on expressways, highways1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:06 PM IST
The guidelines, approved by minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, focus on incorporating best practices and world standards to provide improved visibility and intuitive guidance to drivers
New Delhi: In a major stride towards strengthening road safety measures, the ministry of road transport & highways (MoRTH) on Friday released comprehensive guidelines for signages on expressways and national highways.
