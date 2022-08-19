Centre updates ALMM list for solar modules with more Indian players

The cost of open access solar projects in India has increased by at least 15% because of the global supply chain constriction, the report said. “Module price volatility will persist in the Indian solar landscape for the next 1-2 years. We expect a substantial portion of the high-wattage domestic module capacity will cater to the export market. This would be an added constraint to the supply of such modules for the Indian market," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}