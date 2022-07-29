Centre urges States to speed up completion of new medical colleges

Centre urges States to speed up completion of new medical colleges2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Centre asked States to speed up the physical completion of medical colleges to enable commencement of UG courses by academic session 2023-24.
Centre asked States to speed up the physical completion of medical colleges to enable commencement of UG courses by academic session 2023-24.
The Centre urged 14 states to speed up the completion of medical colleges in states attached to District/ Referral hospitals. Centre wants states to expedite the utilization of central funds as approved under the Centrally sponsored scheme.
The Centre urged 14 states to speed up the completion of medical colleges in states attached to District/ Referral hospitals. Centre wants states to expedite the utilization of central funds as approved under the Centrally sponsored scheme.
In a review meeting held by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the government reviewed the progress with Health Secretaries and Directors (Medical Education) of 14 states and UTs.
In a review meeting held by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the government reviewed the progress with Health Secretaries and Directors (Medical Education) of 14 states and UTs.
The Union Health Secretary expressed concern over the slow progress of projects. From 2014, a total of 157 new medical colleges have been sanctioned under the scheme for funding in three phases.
The Union Health Secretary expressed concern over the slow progress of projects. From 2014, a total of 157 new medical colleges have been sanctioned under the scheme for funding in three phases.
He urged states to expedite the completion of medical colleges in order to enable the beginning of UG courses by academic session of 2023-24.
He urged states to expedite the completion of medical colleges in order to enable the beginning of UG courses by academic session of 2023-24.
Officials of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab participated in the review meeting.
Officials of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab participated in the review meeting.
"It was pointed out that since the scheme will conclude on 31st March 2024, hence all projects need to be completed in time. It was informed that a sum of Rs. 7,500 crores have been allotted for the schemes of Human Resources for Health (HRH) and Medical Education (ME) for the financial year 2022-23," said a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"It was pointed out that since the scheme will conclude on 31st March 2024, hence all projects need to be completed in time. It was informed that a sum of Rs. 7,500 crores have been allotted for the schemes of Human Resources for Health (HRH) and Medical Education (ME) for the financial year 2022-23," said a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"However, due to the slow pace of expenditure of the States/UTs and since there has been no requisition for release of funds from the states, further release of funds by the Centre to States cannot take place. States were further informed that utilization certificates have to be furnished urgently without delay to enable the Centre to release balance funds," the statement added.
"However, due to the slow pace of expenditure of the States/UTs and since there has been no requisition for release of funds from the states, further release of funds by the Centre to States cannot take place. States were further informed that utilization certificates have to be furnished urgently without delay to enable the Centre to release balance funds," the statement added.
The Union Health Secretary also emphasized on the advantages of innovative technologies which enable optimum utilization of resources and speedy completion of projects.
The Union Health Secretary also emphasized on the advantages of innovative technologies which enable optimum utilization of resources and speedy completion of projects.
"States were advised to explore and use locally relevant and green technology options, and steel composite structures for the projects which are yet to start. It was also pointed out that some of the projects seem to be languishing as the construction companies lack requisite experience regarding the building of hospitals and provision of associated specialized services," said the statement.
"States were advised to explore and use locally relevant and green technology options, and steel composite structures for the projects which are yet to start. It was also pointed out that some of the projects seem to be languishing as the construction companies lack requisite experience regarding the building of hospitals and provision of associated specialized services," said the statement.
The Government of India had launched the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals" in January 2014, with fund sharing between the Central Government and States/UTs in the ratio of 90:10 for NE/ special category states and 60:40 for other states.
The Government of India had launched the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals" in January 2014, with fund sharing between the Central Government and States/UTs in the ratio of 90:10 for NE/ special category states and 60:40 for other states.
With Inputs from ANI
With Inputs from ANI