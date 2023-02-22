Centre urges UN members to support sustainable economic development under UNCLOS
- Jitendra Singh said that India’s approach to biodiversity management is congruent with three globally accepted principles: conservation, sustainable usage, and equitable benefit sharing
NEW DELHI : The union government on Wednesday urged the member nations to stay dedicated to the conservation and preservation of the oceans and its biodiversity, as well as to support sustainable economic development and the well-being of coastal people under the United Nation’s Convention on the Law of Sea (UNCLOS).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×