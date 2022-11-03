Centre, US mission celebrate Vadodara’s municipal bond issuance

Centre, US mission celebrate Vadodara’s municipal bond issuance1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
The bond, which will provide funds for infrastructure projects in Vadodara, was oversubscribed by 10 times and was priced at a low yield of just 7.15%.
New Delhi: Vadodara became the second Indian city to issue a municipal bond with assistance from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Technical Assistance.The US Embassy and US Treasury officials joined counterparts on Thursday from India’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the city of Vadodara, and the Securities and Exchange Board to celebrate the successful issuance of Vadodara’s first-ever municipal bond.
The bond will provide funds for infrastructure projects in Vadodara. The bond was oversubscribed by 10 times ( ₹1007 crore in bids received from 33 bidders) and was priced at a low yield of just 7.15%. Pune was the first city to issue such a bond in 2017.
A written case study will also be published sharing lessons learned from Vadodara’s bond issuance that will benefit other Indian cities issuing their own municipal bonds in the future.
Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina said “Municipal finance can help to pay for the vital capital projects – roads, energy, water, sanitation, and other essentials – that make a meaningful difference in the quality of life for many people. Municipal finance also represents a form of empowerment. As cities start to finance their own projects, municipal officials are called upon to be good financial stewards, who make the best possible use of funding to achieve the best possible results for those they represent.“
“I am excited about the example this project sets and the possibilities it provides for the people of Vadodara. We welcome other Indian cities following suit and issuing their own municipal bonds in the future," she added.
