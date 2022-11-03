Centre, US mission celebrate Vadodara’s municipal bond issuance

Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina said “Municipal finance can help to pay for the vital capital projects – roads, energy, water, sanitation, and other essentials – that make a meaningful difference in the quality of life for many people. Municipal finance also represents a form of empowerment. As cities start to finance their own projects, municipal officials are called upon to be good financial stewards, who make the best possible use of funding to achieve the best possible results for those they represent.“