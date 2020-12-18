Centre vs Bengal fight: Arvind Kejriwal comes out in support of Mamata Banerjee

Day after Mamata Banerjee blasted the Central Government for ordering the three IPS officers out of Bengal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has come out in support of the West Bengal government and state Chief Minister Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Kejriwal wrote, "I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize."

I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize. https://t.co/sbxpZl0Nn2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2020

Also Read | Covid curve slumping across India

The bitter turf war between Centre and Bengal

The Modi government on Thursday asked three Bengal Indian Police Service officers to report for central deputation with immediate effect, overriding the TMC government's objections that they could not be spared.

The three IPS officers were on duty at Diamond Harbour near Kolkata on 10 December when the convoy of BJP chief and senior party leader JP Nadda came under attack.

The Centre's order triggered a furious set of reactions by Mamata Banerjee. The West bengal CM blasted the Centre, calling the move a brazen attempt to control Bengal by proxy.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee said the Centre's move, ahead of elections due next year, was against the tenets of a federal structure.

"GoI's order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State's objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

She said the Centre's move was a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon State's jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in West Bengal".

In another tweet, the West Bengal CM said, "This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon States jurisdiction & demoralize the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional & completely unacceptable!"

"We wouldn't allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces," Banerjee said in her last tweet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via