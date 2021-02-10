OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre waives tax, import duty on 5-yr-old's imported meds
Centre waives tax, import duty on 5-yr-old's imported meds
Centre waives tax, import duty on 5-yr-old's imported meds

Centre waives tax, import duty on 5-yr-old's imported meds

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 07:35 AM IST PTI

The Union government has waived import duty and GST of 6 crore on medicines for a five- month-old girl suffering from a rare medical condition, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The Union government has waived import duty and GST of 6 crore on medicines for a five- month-old girl suffering from a rare medical condition, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Teera Kamat, admitted in a suburban hospital, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy in which a complete breakdown of nerve cells results in zero control over muscle movement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
RBI announced on 5 February that there is a case for a framework uniformly applicable to all regulated lenders in the space

India has a backdoor entry into digital currency. Will it take it?

4 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Chamoli: Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Chamoli glacier burst explained: Ice sheet hanging on mountain fell, landmass came into river

2 min read . 07:54 AM IST
US President Joe Biden.

Biden Admin welcomes India's emergence as a leading global power

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump

Six Republicans also vote Trump's impeachment trial as constitutional

3 min read . 07:56 AM IST

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

Her parents, Priyanka and Mihir Kamat, had written on social media about their child's fight with a debilitating ailment, leading to fund raising as well as appeals to the Union government to waive import duty and GST on medicines.

Among the medicines is Zolgensma which targets the root cause of SMA and which has to be imported.

In their social media appeals, Teera's parents had said that 23 per cent import duty and 12 per cent GST added 6 crore to the cost of 16 crore that the treatment entails.

Fadnavis, on February 1, had written to the Centre requesting a waiver of import duty and GST.

"I would like to thank you from bottom of my heart for extremely humanitarian and sensitive approach and quick action for exempting customs duty for importing life saving drug Zolgensma for five month old Teera Kamat from Mumbai," Fadnavis said in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout