Centre wants companies to be more open about their affairs

Auditors also have to comment on whether the management has assured that no undisclosed funds have been received by the company from anyone including foreign entities with the written or unwritten understanding that it will be lent to or invested in any entity on behalf of the latter. This disclosure requirement also covers any guarantee given or received by the company. The idea is to throw light on whether funds have been used to the advantage of the ‘ultimate beneficiary’ of the firm clandestinely.

