Centre warns amid Covid surge: 'It's still a matter of concern'

In wake of rising COVID cases, the Centre said that though people are recovering fast this time, it is still a matter of concern that many states are showing a positivity rate of over 10%. It has written to states to ensure effective management of the disease in order to check the spread of the virus. "All States/UTs must observe all precautions and not let the guard down," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all home secretaries.

In the letter, he said, due to the current wave, the active cases in the country have reached 22 lakh. Though most people are recovering fast and rate of hospitalisation is low, it is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states are showing a positivity rate over 10%.

He further directed the state to emphasize on 5-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. "Further, states should continue to hold regular media briefing to disseminate right kind of information regarding the virus."

He also urged states to issue necessary directions to districts and concerned authorities, to take necessary measures for effective management of the disease.

With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry said.

