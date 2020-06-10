Home >News >India >Centre warns of action against hospitals denying covid-19 treatment under CGHS

NEW DELHI: Hospitals denying covid-19 treatment under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will face action, the Union health ministry warned on Wednesday.

The warning follows the heath ministry reviewing representations from CGHS beneficiaries regarding difficulties in availing treatment at private hospitals and diagnostic centres empanelled under the scheme.

The health ministry on Wednesday issued an order to all Health Care OrganiSsations (HCOs) empanelled under CGHS for strict adherence to stipulated guidelines.

As per the order, all CGHS empanelled hospitals notified as covid hospitals by state governments shall provide treatment to such beneficiaries as per norms for all covid-related treatments.

“Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as covid hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities and admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per CGHS norms for all other treatments," the order said adding, that action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines.

CGHS facilities are available in 71 cities in India with beneficiaries under nine different categories. About 1,200 hospitals and 200 diagnostic centres are empanelled under the scheme, with about 500 wellness centres also associated.

The scheme has close to 3.5 million beneficiaries, with about 1.2 million cardholders, across the country.

