Centre warns OTTs on ‘obscene’ content

Centre warns OTTs on ‘obscene’ content1 min read . 10:59 PM IST
In the past, the government has cracked down on web originals like Mirzapur and Tandav, both on Amazon Prime Video.
New Delhi: Information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday warned the government will not back down from taking action against over-the-top platforms, following complaints about obscene and abusive content.
“Abusive language in the name of creativity will not be tolerated. The government is serious about the complaints of increasing abusive and obscene content on OTT platforms. If there is a need to make any changes in the rules regarding this, the ministry is willing to consider that. These platforms were given freedom for creativity, not obscenity. And when someone crosses a limit, then abusing, rudeness in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all. Whatever necessary action needs to be taken on this, the government will not back down from doing so," Thakur said at a press conference in Nagpur.
In the past, the government has cracked down on web originals like Mirzapur and Tandav, both on Amazon Prime Video. The move marks a departure from government statements that have stressed self-regulation by platforms and content creators.
“The process so far is that the producer has to resolve the received complaints at the first level. 90 to 92 % of the complaints are resolved by them by. The next level of resolution is at the level of their association, where most of the complaints are resolved. At the last level, it comes to the government, where action is taken on the departmental committee level, according to the rules in place. But somewhere, complaints have started increasing in the last few days and the department is taking it very seriously. If there is a need to make a change, we are willing to consider it," Thakur said.
